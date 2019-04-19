Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $3,881,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 716.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, March 18th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of WHR opened at $139.06 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/dakota-wealth-management-grows-holdings-in-whirlpool-co-whr.html.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.