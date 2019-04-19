Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Sells 850 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

AGNC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.91%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

