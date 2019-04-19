DA Davidson Weighs in on Jerash Holdings (US) Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

