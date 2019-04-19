D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.84. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 11,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $105,308.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

