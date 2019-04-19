D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 11,689 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth about $205,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landec by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Landec by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 12,900 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $156,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $713,848. 15.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.94. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.47 million. Landec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 11,689 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/d-e-shaw-co-inc-sells-11689-shares-of-landec-co-lndc.html.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.