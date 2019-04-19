D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,826 Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 221,044 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNAT shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CNAT opened at $0.83 on Friday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.49% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

