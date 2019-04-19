Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Franklin Resources comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 1,848,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

