Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,806. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/cypress-wealth-services-llc-has-1-76-million-holdings-in-schwab-us-small-cap-etf-scha.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.