Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,136.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 215,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,403. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $52.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

