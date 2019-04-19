Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,301 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 236,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $54.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,683.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,395,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

