CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Receives €43.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.79 ($50.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

ETR EVD opened at €43.80 ($50.93) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a one year high of €43.86 ($51.00). The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

