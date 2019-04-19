CSFB Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Centerra Gold (CG)

CSFB set a C$8.00 price objective on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.41.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.