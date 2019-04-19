Crown (CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 57.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after acquiring an additional 137,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after acquiring an additional 137,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,692,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 47.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,890,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

