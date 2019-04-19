CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.79-5.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of CCI opened at $122.62 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

