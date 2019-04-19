Crowdvilla Ownership (CRV) Price Reaches $0.0191

Crowdvilla Ownership (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 76.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Crowdvilla Ownership token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub and Instant Bitex. Crowdvilla Ownership has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crowdvilla Ownership was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowdvilla Ownership has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.15 or 0.11796442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Crowdvilla Ownership Token Profile

CRV is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Crowdvilla Ownership’s total supply is 745,940,000 tokens. The official website for Crowdvilla Ownership is www.crowdvilla.io . The Reddit community for Crowdvilla Ownership is /r/Crowdvilla and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdvilla Ownership’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ

Buying and Selling Crowdvilla Ownership

Crowdvilla Ownership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdvilla Ownership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdvilla Ownership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdvilla Ownership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

