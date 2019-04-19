Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Macquarie upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.06 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

CPG stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $599.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.38 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

