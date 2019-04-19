Credit Acceptance (CACC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $528.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Acceptance’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been have been going upward lately ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. Continued rise in revenues, primarily driven by increase in finance charges, higher interest rates and rise in consumer loans, are expected to support growth. Moreover, an efficient share repurchase program continues to boost investors’ confidence in the stock. While elevated expenses and deterioration of asset quality remains a major concerns, an increase in dealer enrollments and active dealers (despite tough competition) will support its profitability.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $395.00.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,078. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $472.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 33.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

