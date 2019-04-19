Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $91.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $295,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 720.9% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 204,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

