Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.44 ($0.10), with a volume of 2354629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.52 ($0.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWD. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Countrywide to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Countrywide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 17.84 ($0.23).

Get Countrywide alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $121.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Countrywide (CWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/countrywide-cwd-sets-new-12-month-low-at-7-00.html.

Countrywide Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.