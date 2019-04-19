Countryside Properties (CSP) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSP. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 385.80 ($5.04).

Shares of CSP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 335.20 ($4.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387 ($5.06).

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Rebecca J. Worthington sold 102,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total value of £309,647.82 ($404,609.72).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

