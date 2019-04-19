Country Trust Bank Acquires 198 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,355,000 after purchasing an additional 706,008 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 407,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 207.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

