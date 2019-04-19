Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

