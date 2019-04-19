Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.
Shares of COST stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.25.
In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
