COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on COSTAMARE INC/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.17.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

