COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for COSTAMARE INC/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover COSTAMARE INC/SH.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.39 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.17. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 526.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6,784.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 163,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

