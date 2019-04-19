Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 140.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.45.

NYSE MTN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

