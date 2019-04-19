Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.
ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.
In other Allegion news, insider Patrick S. Shannon sold 34,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $3,051,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $1,070,544.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock worth $5,928,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
