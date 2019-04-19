Cormark Weighs in on Badger Daylighting Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Badger Daylighting in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

BAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:BAD opened at C$43.49 on Friday. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of C$24.29 and a twelve month high of C$43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

