ContraFect (CFRX) Trading 5.4% Higher

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 1,812,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,401,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.52.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ContraFect by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ContraFect by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 294,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

