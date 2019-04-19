ContraFect (CFRX) Trading 5.4% Higher

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 1,812,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,401,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.52.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
