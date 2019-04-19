Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.65.

In other news, Director Brian Rayhill sold 24,500 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

