Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers Sells 7,393 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $92,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1,285.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

