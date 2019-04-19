Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. 1,381,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.34.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

