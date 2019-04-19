Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

