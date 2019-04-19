Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,704 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 549,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 468.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 229,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 189,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $86.68 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3787 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

