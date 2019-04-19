Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 39.9% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
See Also: Conference Calls
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.