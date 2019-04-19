Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 39.9% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

