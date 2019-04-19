Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $58,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,417,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 41.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

PRLB stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.40 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/conestoga-capital-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-proto-labs-inc-prlb.html.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.