Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 785,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,758,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.03 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,735 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,426,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 3,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,057 shares of company stock worth $6,131,430. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/conestoga-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn.html.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.