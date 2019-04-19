Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after buying an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after buying an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $166,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,960,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $757,752,000 after buying an additional 1,377,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,798,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,788,000 after buying an additional 817,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,728,834 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Concho Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.52.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

