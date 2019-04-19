Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) were down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,852,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,000,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.49% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 221,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,287 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 638,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/conatus-pharmaceuticals-cnat-stock-price-down-7-8.html.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.