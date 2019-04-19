Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1,439.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 140,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.65 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $567.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

