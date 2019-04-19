Compass Group (CPG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compass Group to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.69 ($22.97).

CPG opened at GBX 1,719 ($22.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,435 ($18.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,830.50 ($23.92).

In other news, insider John Bason bought 1,140 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,068.21).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

