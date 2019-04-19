Comparing Ted Baker (TBAKF) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (KPELY)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

KEPPEL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ted Baker does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ted Baker and KEPPEL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 1 0 0 2.00 KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ted Baker has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ted Baker and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR 15.90% 7.92% 3.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ted Baker and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker $710.50 million 1.44 N/A N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR $4.42 billion 2.03 $699.66 million N/A N/A

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Summary

KEPPEL LTD/ADR beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 532 stores and concessions comprising 195 in the United Kingdom; 113 in Europe; 127 in the United States and Canada; 88 in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and 9 in Australasia. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

