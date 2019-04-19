Comparing ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) & Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA AB/ADR 9.35% 16.86% 5.47% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Dividends

ELEKTA AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Avant Diagnostics does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA AB/ADR pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ELEKTA AB/ADR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 10.7, meaning that its share price is 970% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Avant Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.37 billion 3.06 $132.53 million $0.35 32.46 Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 8.09 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ELEKTA AB/ADR and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats Avant Diagnostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; microSelectron, a digital pulsed dose rate platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography system; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

