Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

