CommVault Systems (CVLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded CommVault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $184.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

