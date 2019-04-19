Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.60.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.05, for a total transaction of $2,950,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $318.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $322.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

