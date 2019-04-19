Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,539,000 after acquiring an additional 371,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

