Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stake Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,539,000 after purchasing an additional 371,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

