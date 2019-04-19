Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP David L. Cohen Sells 4,468 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David L. Cohen sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $187,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

