Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.26

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,793,000 after buying an additional 1,199,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 941,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/colony-credit-real-estate-clnc-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-15-26.html.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.