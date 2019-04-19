Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $227.89 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

